Britain's Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Jan. 16, 2020.

Prince Harry has just arrived in Scotland where his family is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

People reports he travelled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother died peacefully. His flight arrived shortly after the announcement of her death, but other members of the Royal Family also arrived after her passing.

The Prince was spotted travelling to Scotland by car after disembarking from the plane.

Prince Harry Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

His brother Prince William arrived separately from him earlier in the day, along with Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Edward’s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The brothers join King Charles III, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Balmoral. Princess Anne was already in the area for royal duties earlier in the week.

Meghan Markle did not join her husband at this time, and Kate Middleton is also expected to be in Windsor as school begins for their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were originally scheduled to give a speech at the WellChild Awards in London, but have since cancelled due to the Queen’s declining health.

The death of The Queen was officially announced on Sept. 8.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace announced. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”