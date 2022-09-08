Click to share this via email

Kaley Cuoco has some fixing to do in “Meet Cute”.

Cuoco stars opposite Pete Davidson in Peacock’s new romantic comedy flick. Cuoco (“Big Bang Theory”) uses a time machine to repeatedly repair her disaster date with Davidson (“The King of Staten Island”). Peacock released a trailer for the movie on Thursday.

Kaley Cuoco as Sheila, Pete Davidson as Gary in Peacock’s “Meet Cute” — Photo: MKI Distribution Services

The series is described as a cross between “About Time” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”.

“When Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) meet, it’s love at first sight — until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all,” the movie’s logline reads. “Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.”

Kaley Cuoco as Sheila, Pete Davidson as Gary in Peacock’s “Meet Cute” — Photo: MKI Distribution Services

“Meet Cute” premieres Sept. 21 on Peacock.