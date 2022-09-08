Shia LaBeouf is setting the record clear on his involvement with “Don’t Worry Darling”.

The actor was originally cast in the role of “Jack” before he left the production and Harry Styles was recast in the role.

In her Variety cover story, director Olivia Wilde claimed she fired LaBeouf due to his “combative energy” and the style of his “process” not fitting with the other cast members. She said she did this to create a safe environment for star Florence Pugh. This claim was also made amidst LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs’ claims of abuse.

LaBeouf refuted her claims after, alleging he left the production due to a lack of rehearsal time.

“I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however,” he wrote to Wilde in an e-mail following the release of the story. “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

In an interview about his upcoming movie “Padre Pio” for The Hollywood Reporter, he addressed the conflict yet again, as more drama arises for the film with rumours that star Styles spit on his co-star Chris Pine during the film’s premiere.

When asked about Wilde’s claims Pugh was uncomfortable with his energy, the star offered a neutral response.

“It is what it is — every blessing to her and her film,” he answered.

As part of his initial denial, he released a video of who appeared to be the director asking for him to return to the production.

In his e-mail, he also called the scandal “clickbait” and asked for Wilde to put a stop to the story.

“I know that you are beginning your press run for ‘DWD’ and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait, as I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life,” he continued. “But, speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions.”