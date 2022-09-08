Nikki Bella is sharing her matrimonial bliss with everyone.

Speaking with her sister, Brie Bella, about her recent nuptials to Artem Chigvintsev on SiriusXM’s “The Bellas Podcast”, she shared how the entire experience felt like a dream.

“Like the whole wedding, like when everyone says, it goes by so fast, all I keep thinking is like, ‘I wanna relive it,'” she gushed. “Because it just, I was like, ‘No, it’s, I wanna do it again. I wanna walk down the aisle again and I wanna have a first dance and all these fun things.'”

Nikki and Artem have been dating 2019 and share 2-year-old baby Matteo together. They finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Aug. 29.

The biggest change for Nikki was the fact their titles need to be updated.

“That’s been the biggest change and like, shocking thing is like everyone now texts me like, ‘Oh, is your husband there?'” she explained. “Like using the word husband. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. Yeah, he is my husband.'”

She also revealed that her new husband has already been very attentive to her needs.

The wrestling star had very specific preferences for how she wanted her engagement and wedding ring to interact – which her partner heeded easily.

“So you know how everyone will do like, they’d stack. So, you have your engagement ring and then you get your wedding band and you stack it all together. Well, I’ve never really been into stacks,” said Nikki. “I was like, ‘I just need to tell Artem this,’ because I’m gonna be having this on my finger for the rest of my life.”

Though surprised at her decision, Artem agreed to have the diamond reset to a new band for their wedding ring instead after checking it was exactly what Nikki wanted.

“I’m like, that’s what I really want because I like when it’s just dainty and simple, that’s just how I am,” she recalled. “And he was like, ‘Are you sure?’ And so he had it reset with me with the wedding band. So, as you could see, it’s all diamonds. Um, and then it’s like still the same diamond, which is so pretty.”