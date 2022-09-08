Click to share this via email

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are paying their respects to The Queen.

In light of the news of her death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created a tribute for Queen Elizabeth II on their official Archewell website.

It used to host information about the couple’s activities and projects, but it’s been changed to honour the late monarch.

The website is still live now, but currently features a black background with the simple words:

“IN LOVING MEMORY OF

Her Majesty

Queen Elizabeth II

1926-2022”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell website – Photo: archewell.com

The change is shared with the British Monarchy’s website which also offers its own tribute.

It features a younger photo of The Queen with the words: “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022”.

When scrolling down, the page reveals a hub of memorial articles and information about her death.

Prince Harry is currently in Scotland and joining the rest of the Royal Family already at Balmoral Castle where she died peacefully. Markle did not arrive with him.

The pair were originally scheduled to speak at the WellChild Awards in London, but have since cancelled their appearance.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch, dying at the age of 96.