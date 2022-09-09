Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Elton John pays tribute to The Queen during Toronto gig.

Sir Elton John paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his final Toronto “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” show on Thursday night.

The musician, who has many ties to the Royal Family, showed pictures of the late monarch on the Rogers Centre screens, calling her an “inspiring” presence to be around.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II, Longest-Reigning Monarch In British History, Dead At 96

John shared, “She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine warmth.

“I’m 75, she’s been with me all my life. I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore,” he added.

Sir Elton John praising the Queen’s “grace and decency” during a concert in Toronto on Thursday pic.twitter.com/1V1QE3hm4B — Steven McIntosh (@steviefm) September 9, 2022

The hitmaker continued, “I’m glad she’s at peace and I’m glad she’s at rest. She deserves it, she worked bloody hard.

“She will be missed, but her spirit lives on… we celebrate her life tonight with music,” he added, before performing his 1974 track “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”.

John was knighted by the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state back in 1998 for his contributions to music and charitable organizations.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Leads Crowd In Honouring Queen Elizabeth II During Concert

The year before that, John performed at the funeral of his friend Princess Diana, singing a rewritten version of his 1973 song “Candle in the Wind”.

The Queen, 96, died on Thursday in her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, alongside several family members.

The Royal Family made the sad announcement in a Twitter post: