Kris Jenner revealed some truths about her famous family on Thursday’s “Late Late Show”.

The momager appeared on the show alongside daughter Kylie, with host James Corden hooking her up to a lie detector test and firing a series of tough questions at her.

Known for saying it like it is, Kris only got a “false” once during the interview, and that was when she was asked whether Kourtney and Travis Barker’s PDA was ever too much.

Kris responded at first, “Once in a while,” before she added after being told she wasn’t telling the truth: “Once in a while it’s too much. You know, a little bit goes a long way… I’m trying to say this as nice as possible. I really can’t go home now.”

She’d previously said she couldn’t go home after Kylie asked her whether she was her favourite child — she answered yes and it was true.

People also wanted to know whether she played a part in the leaking of Kim’s sex tape. It turns out she wasn’t, despite the rumours.

Other questions she answered truthfully included whether her family have any overseas tax shelters, if her boyfriend Corey Gamble was husband material, if she liked Kourtney’s wedding dress, whether Kim ripped Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala and whether Kylie cancelled on family commitments too much.

“We’re clearing everything up today!” Kris laughed.

Kylie and Corden saved the toughest question for last: “Has Kendall learned how to cut a cucumber?” referencing that viral video.

