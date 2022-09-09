Kylie Jenner confirmed that she and Travis Scott’s seven-month old son’s name is still Wolf.

After news broke in March that Kylie and Travis will be changing their son’s name, the TV personality and businesswoman confirmed on Thursday that the parents “haven’t officially, legally changed the name.”

“His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf. But that isn’t gonna be his name,” Jenner told James Corden while appearing on “The Late Late Show” with mother Kris Jenner Thursday night.

“So we’ve been calling him Andy for nothing,” Kris joked.

Kylie explained that her family no longer addresses her son by Wolf and that she and Travis are “just not ready to share [the new name] yet.”

“One day he’ll [Travis] be like, ‘Oh this name’s kind of cool,’ and change it again. So we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until…”

“He’s 21,” Kris jokingly interrupted.

.@KrisJenner is playing favorites and that favorite is definitely @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/6r0gTCD51Y — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 9, 2022

While Kylie and Travis won’t be announcing their son’s new name until they are certain of the change, she did reveal one “huge exclusive”: it’s not another animal name.

In the clip above, Kris explains why she named her youngest daughter “Kylie” instead of “Kennedy”. The “Queen of Christmas” also reveals that she’s already finished most of her Krismas shopping.