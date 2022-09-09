Late-night TV hosts were among those paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she died at age 96 on Thursday.

British host James Corden was clearly emotional as he addressed viewers on “The Late Late Show”, sharing in a quiet studio: “I, like the rest of the world, am so sad tonight, but also so thankful and grateful to the queen for the most incredible service and leadership she has shown during all of our lifetimes.”

He added, “We viewed her as immortal, an essential part of the fabric of our world.”

READ MORE: Sir Elton John Pays Emotional Tribute To The Queen At His Final Toronto Show: ‘She’s Been With Me All My Life’

Over in the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studio, the host joked: “She was the queen for 70 years. Longer than any monarch in British history. To put it in perspective for Americans, this would be like if Kris Jenner died here.”

He went on, “The queen is known as ‘England’s rock’ and we don’t have a rock. The closest thing we have to a rock in America is The Rock.”

Kimmel also poked fun at the fact the Queen got to witness that viral clip of Harry Styles supposedly spitting on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere this week.

“When you think about all the people that the queen has met with over the last 70 years, it’s really remarkable,” Kimmel said. “She’s met with everyone from Lady Bird Johnson to Lady Gaga, from Bill Clinton to Will.i.am. She met J.F.K. and J.Lo. She’s met the Beatles and the Spice Girls…. Then, after all these years, this week she saw Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine and said, ‘OK, I’ve had enough.’”

READ MORE: Harry Styles Leads Crowd In Honouring Queen Elizabeth II During Concert

Trevor Noah continued on “The Daily Show”, “She came to power in 1952. You understand how long that is?

“That means she’s seen Adam West as Batman, Michael Keaton as Batman, Christian Bale as Batman, Ben Affleck as Batman — survived that — and then saw Robert Pattinson as Batman.

“And look, I’m sure there’s a better way to measure time than in Batman, but you get it. She’s been in the game for a minute.”