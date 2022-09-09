Click to share this via email

Stevie Nicks joined numerous musicians paying tribute to the Queen on Thursday night.

The Fleetwood Mac singer dedicated “Landslide” to the late monarch as she took the stage at Ravinia Festival at the Pavilion, Highland Park, Illinois.

A clip of the emotional performance was shared online by NBC News’s senior national political reporter Natasha Korecki.

Stevie Nicks just dedicated this song to Queen Elizabeth. It’s Landslide. pic.twitter.com/1ZXkcK9s4A — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) September 9, 2022

Nicks’ tribute came on the same night that Elton John honoured Her Majesty during his final Toronto show.

He told the crowd, “She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine warmth.”

Harry Styles also led New York’s Madison Square Garden in a triumphant round of applause for the late royal, who passed away at age 96 on Thursday surrounded by family members at Balmoral Castle.