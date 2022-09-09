Click to share this via email

Whoopi Goldberg had had enough of newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin on Thursday’s “The View”.

Goldberg shut down Griffin, who was the White House director of strategic communications and assistant to then-president Donald Trump in 2020, as the group discussed whether Trump should have been invited to the recent unveiling of the White House portraits.

They showed a clip of Michelle and Barack Obama giving a speech at the event then talked about Trump’s absence.

“Seventy-four million people turned out for him,” Griffin pointed out later on in the debate, attempting to defend the former president’s following.

Goldberg smiled and said, “Are you sure?”

Griffin then said, “I’m sorry. I don’t mean to hijack this, but…”

As Goldberg quipped, “That’s OK. I’m not going to let you. Because I have to move it [on].”

The Obamas’ portraits presentation was previously blocked by Barack’s successor in the Oval Office, Trump.

However, Joe Biden then hosted the ceremony this week.