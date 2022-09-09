Kelly Clarkson has joined forces with Dolly Parton to put a unique spin on the classic track “9 to 5″.

Clarkson dropped the slowed-down version on her YouTube channel Friday, with the reimagined song being a far cry from the 1980 hit.

“Well, I tumble outta bed and stumble to the kitchen / Pour myself a cup of ambition/ Yawn and stretch and try to come to life / Jump in the shower and the blood starts pumping / Out on the street, the traffic starts jumping / With folks like me on the job from 9 to 5,” Clarkson croons.

The track, taken from the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary, was produced by Nashville-based producer and songwriter Shane McAnally.

“I was blown away when I heard what Shane had done with my song,” Parton gushed, according to Rolling Stone.

“This arrangement shows how differently a song can be done and the story can be told in a whole new way. And special thanks to [Dolly Parton Enterprises creative director] Steve Summers for getting the ball rolling on this musical venture.”