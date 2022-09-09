On Friday, CityNews announced that renowned Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme has been hired as a special correspondent in London to lead coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and legacy, including her funeral and King Charles’s transition to the reign.

LaFlamme will provide daily reporting for all television and radio newscasts and will appear regularly on “Breakfast Television”.

“The Queen is the only monarch most of us have ever known. We grew up with Her Majesty and mourn the passing of this remarkable and inspiring woman,” LaFlamme said in statement released by CityNews. “As this second Elizabethan era comes to an end, I can only say how truly honoured I am to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves.”

CityNews’s parent company, Rogers Sports and Media, shared that audiences will be able to watch and listen to LaFlamme’s reporting on all of its platforms.

“News coverage of such a pivotal moment in history is integral to achieving our mission of keeping Canadians connected and informed, and Lisa LaFlamme’s incredible talent and wealth of experience are befitting of an event of this magnitude,” said Rogers president Colette Watson.

Last month, LaFlamme’s name featured in many headlines across the country after she was fired from CTV National News as their chief news anchor.