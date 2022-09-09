Click to share this via email

King Charles III came home to a warm reception from royals fans on Friday.

Charles, who was crowned King immediately after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on Thursday, arrived at Buckingham Palace after leaving Balmoral Castle.

The crowd cheered as the royal’s Bentley made its way to the palace gates. He and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, stepped out to greet the fans and admire the flowers that people had left to pay their respects.

King Charles III and Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP/CP Images

King Charles III, Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace. Credit: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP/CP Images

One over-excited fan leaned over the barrier and kissed Charles on the cheek, before another person kissed his hand.

Hundreds of well-wishers have been gathering outside the palace since it was announced that the Queen had died peacefully surrounded by family members at her Scottish home, Balmoral, on Thursday.

She served a historic 70 years on the throne.