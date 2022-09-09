Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California

NBC is getting slammed online after the broadcaster completely dismissed legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne during his live halftime show, part of the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL season opener on Thursday night.

Viewers are calling out NBC for basically making Osbourne’s performance exclusive to the SoFi Stadium crowd after they failed to show the singer for more than 10 seconds onscreen.

Osbourne, 73, was already halfway through performing a new song from his latest album Patient Number 9, which dropped Friday, when he was introduced on TV by sportscaster Maria Taylor. NBC briefly focused the camera on the singer before quickly cutting back to Taylor and her colleagues, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison, to recap the first half of the 2022 NFL season kickoff game.

Fan videos circulating online show that Osbourne also sang his hit “Crazy Train” while the halftime panel continued on with their report.

After robbing viewers of Osbourne’s performance, a number of upset fans took to Twitter to call out NBC for finding a way “to f**k up a sports broadcast” by “yelling” onscreen “about what we all just watched.”

NBC thinking we’d rather hear a 1st half recap than Ozzy Osbourne’s performance is… puzzling. — Craig Teed (@craig_teed) September 9, 2022

Thanks for advertising Ozzy Osbourne playing at halftime tonight. To literally show him for 2 seconds. What kind of trash was that. Wow #NFLSUCKS — Dena 🖤💀 (@denazombie) September 9, 2022

I cannot believe the nfl played interviews and highlights over Ozzy Osbourne’s halftime performance. That’s just blasphemous — adam (@acscosplay) September 9, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne I would rather see him then commentary on the game — JVA (@jahoops10) September 9, 2022

Wtf was that? You say “here’s Ozzy Osbourne” cut to him for 5 seconds then back to the half time recap no one cares about? Thanks NBC. #NFLKickoff — Lawrence Gutierrez (@Lettuce_505) September 9, 2022

Osbourne’s halftime show marked his second time taking the stage since undergoing a “life-altering” surgery in June. Prior to last night, he performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in August.

Hours before taking the stage at SoFi Stadium, Osbourne paid tribute to “our greatest Queen” after news broke that the beloved Queen Elizabeth had passed away.