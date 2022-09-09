Pearl Jam paid tribute to “Her Majesty” during their Toronto concert on Thursday night after Queen Elizabeth died earlier that day, shocking many across the globe.

“This is just a little [song] I’m gonna borrow from Paul McCartney,” the band’s frontman Eddie Vedder told the crowd at Scotiabank Arena before diving into a cover of the Beatles’ “Her Majesty”.

Vedder sang a rendition of the Abbey Road track then played Pearl Jam’s own song “All Those Yesterdays”.

The band are one of many acts that honoured the long-reigning monarch. McCartney himself paid homage to the queen online by reminiscing on meeting her when he was a kid. McCartney also performed “Her Majesty” to the queen during her 2002 Golden Jubilee celebration.

Elsewhere in Toronto, during Elton John’s Thursday night gig, the singer honoured Queen Elizabeth, whom he called an “inspiring presence to be around.” In New York, Harry Styles applauded the queen‘s “70 years of service” as tributes for the beloved royal continue to pour in.