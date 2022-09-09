Charles addressed the nation for the first time as King in an emotional speech Friday.

The monarch paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, telling the U.K. and those watching around the world that he was going to continue her promise of serving the country and the Commonwealth for as long as he shall live.

Charles used the speech to praise his family for all their hard work.

He shared of his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, “This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla,” adding that he knows she’ll be devoted throughout her new role, as she has been over the years.

Charles said of his son Prince William, “As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles, which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall, which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and be the incredible leaders that they have been so far.”

Charles concluded by saying, “To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa [Prince Philip].

“I want to simply say this… thank you.”

Hundreds of well-wishers have been gathering outside the palace since it was announced that the Queen had died peacefully at age 96 surrounded by family members at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, on Thursday.

She served a historic 70 years on the throne.