Blake Shelton may be adding an unexpected guest to his tour.

The musician dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to talk his new song “No Body” as well as his “Back to the Honky Tonk” national tour.

As usual, the interview immediately went off the rails with Shelton and Fallon, as they debated football teams.

“You’re an Arizona Cardinals fan, right?” Fallon asked, which the country singer confirmed. “But how?”

READ MORE: Blake Shelton On Bringing Back The ’90s With His Signature Mullet: ‘I Feel Like Myself Again’

“They’re going to win the Super Bowl this year. We’re winning the Super Bowl this year,” Shelton replied, jokingly offended. He then teased Fallon, “I’m not here to promote the Arizona Cardinals. Come on, man. Sell my music.”

The talk then turned to Shelton’s new song “No Body” which he’ll likely be performing during his U.S. tour.

Fallon retold a possibly fictional story of the time he actually took to the stage with the country star and might have overstayed his welcome.

“Do you remember when we hung out once? We were at a concert of yours. I came out and sang a song with you and then I didn’t leave,” he recalled. “I didn’t leave and then I go, ‘I’ll sing another one.’ I started singing another one. Maybe we sang four songs.”

Despite the humorous anecdote, Shelton revealed he was actually welcome to repeating the event.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton To Release ’90s-Inspired Single And Music Video ‘No Body’

“I’d love for you to do that. We’re playing in Buffalo, maybe you should swing on by,” he offered. “That’s here in New York. It would be great if you came on by. Maybe we could do ‘Bring The Ice’ and then some of our other favourites.”

Without confirming his attendance, the host then jokingly listed his other favourite songs including U.S. cities “Sioux Falls, St. Paul, Minnesota, Greensboro.”

Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour is scheduled to begin on Feb. 16, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16.