King Charles shared his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his speech Friday as he addressed the nation for the first time as Britain’s monarch.

Charles was immediately crowned King after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday.

As tributes continue to pour in around the world, Charles thanked everybody for their well-wishes as he paid an emotional tribute to his “darling mama” in a live broadcast.

After praising the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Charles then said of Harry and Meghan, “I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 and made the move to California, where they now live with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, who is named after the queen.

Harry unfortunately arrived at Balmoral Castle after his grandmother the Queen passed away on Thursday, as did his brother Prince William.

Meghan stayed in London, but both she and Harry paid tribute to the Queen via their Archewell Foundation.

Setting the foundation’s website to all-black, Harry and Meghan devoted the front page of the site completely to the queen with a message in white that read, “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022.”