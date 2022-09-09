One of the men on the current season of “The Bachelorette” is apologizing after a photo emerged from his high school days in which he’s depicted in Blackface.

In the photo from his high school yearbook, obtained by TMZ, Erich Schwer has dark makeup smeared on his face and chest, with a faux afro wrapped in a bandana.

Scher took to Instagram to offer an apology, insisting there was no racist intent behind his photo, merely his attempt to costume himself as his musical idol, guitarist Jimi Hendrix.

“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating,” wrote Scher.

“What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance,” he added. “I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behaviour. I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.

As Deadline points out, the latest racism scandal to rock Bachelor Nation is particularly inopportune, given that Bachelorette Gabbey Windey has indicated that Schwer will be receiving her final rose.