Simon Cowell spoke about the time he met the late Queen during an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday.

The media mogul explained how he met Her Majesty around 15 years ago at the Royal Variety Performance, where the winner of “Britain’s Got Talent” gets to perform.

Cowell recalled, “On that night the Queen was there, so I went along and fortunately got to meet her backstage. I mean, it was amazing.”

Kimmel questioned whether Cowell remembered his conversation with her, to which he laughed, “No, she didn’t talk to me. She had no idea who I was, actually.”

Cowell admitted he was “in awe because you’re told what to say or what not to say more importantly, blah, blah, blah. But it’s like, ‘My God, I’ve actually met the queen.’ It was amazing.”

Kimmel joked that he couldn’t imagine Cowell doing what he’s told and not saying something he’d been told not to, as the “America’s Got Talent” judge insisted, “On that night I was very well behaved.”

He added that even though he was sure the Queen didn’t know who he was, Prince Harry “used to hang out in my dressing room and watch ‘The X Factor’,” calling him the “sweetest, nicest guy.”

Kimmel then asked if Cowell would be invited to the late monarch’s funeral given that he’s a “prominent Brit.”

“If I got the invite, yes, of course, I’d go but no they’re not going to invite me, Jimmy,” Cowell laughed, as Kimmel asked: “Is it rude to put in a call?”

Cowell replied, “You don’t ask to go to a funeral, you have to be invited… While we’re on TV, I’ll go, please, if you invite me, but I don’t think I will [be invited].”

