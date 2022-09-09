Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly in the midst of a rough patch. According to multiple reports, the pair has been having marital problems, which are said to have started after Brady made the decision to un-retire from the NFL.

While at the time, Bündchen shared nothing but support for her husband’s decision to return to the sport, per People, the 42-year-old model “wasn’t thrilled” with her husband ending his retirement from professional football after only two months.

Bündchen was said to have been “so happy” when Brady announced his retirement, and was upset when he went back on that and re-entered the world of football.

Rumours of a rift between the couple ramped up after Brady was excused from practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month to “deal with some personal things.”

According to head coach Todd Bowles, Brady and the team discussed the absence before the start of training camp in July.

Brady returned to practice after also missing two preseason games, and addressed his 11-day absence from the team late last month, telling reporters, “Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives. I’m 45 years old, man.”

“There’s a lot of s**t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process,” he continued.

ET has reached out to reps for both Brady and Bündchen for comment.

The couple has been known to praise each other on social media, with Bündchen long being a fixture at Brady’s games. And while the pair has been married for 13 years, it hasn’t always been an easy ride.

During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show in 2020”, Brady opened up about some of the struggles that he and Bündchen — who share son Benjamin, 12 and daughter, Vivian, 9, with Brady also dad to Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan — had previously faced.

At one point in 2018, Brady said Bündchen “wasn’t satisfied” with their marriage.

“A couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” Brady explained. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’ and she’s sitting there going, ‘Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’

The football great called it a wake-up call, and said it marked a “big transition” in his life, which prompted him to shift his focus to be more on his family.

While Brady shifted his focus amid retirement, his return to the field comes at an especially busy time, with the quarterback starring and producing his 80 for Brady film. He also recently launched a golf line and already has his next job lined up once he decides to officially call it quits — a career in the broadcast booth at Fox Sports.

With so much on his plate, it’s no wonder Brady recently told ET he’s felt “guilty” about how much time he’s had to spend away from his family due to his career.

“Being available to your kids is really important… I feel like I’m so driven to succeed in football and that’s taken me away from other important priorities, which are my kids, my wife,” Brady told ET before praising Bündchen for holding down the fort. “She’s really held it down for our family. I’m super grateful that she really committed so much of her time the last 14 years to make sure everything was so stable at home, so I could go live my dream. I look back at my parents, and my dad and mom did the same thing for me.”

“I do feel, maybe, some guilt that I haven’t been able to do that in the same way for my kids, but I’m doing the best I can do,” he added. “I’m trying to be really conscious and aware of that, and then when I do have the time to spend with them, I’m really present.”

He’s also acknowledged Bündchen’s desire to get her career going again, saying in an October 2021 episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, that he appreciates the sacrifices she’s made in her own career for their family.

“I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish,” he said. “You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida.”

