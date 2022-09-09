Click to share this via email

Kanye West is turning over a new leaf in reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The monarch, who died on Sept. 8, inspired the rapper to apparently let bygones be bygones.

West reacted to her death by sharing an Instagram post dedicated to her memory.

“Life is precious,” the rapper wrote in white text on black. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

Accompanying the words were younger photos of The Queen in the carousel.

It’s unclear exactly which grudges West was referring to, but he made headlines in recent months for his beef with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson. The couple announced their split in August, but prior to that West made a series of antagonizing posts towards the “SNL” comedian on social media.

His most recent post, which is now deleted as per his others, suggested that Davidson was a “pawn” sent to “antagonize” him so that Kardashian could win full custody of their children.

The ex-husband and wife share 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm together.

West joins other celebrities like Piers Morgan, Jennifer Garner, Bill Clinton, Sylvester Stallone, and others in mourning The Queen’s death.

She was the longest-reigning monarch, dying at the age of 96.