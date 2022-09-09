Kate Middleton on Friday was seen for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died, and it’s clear the new Princess of Wales is in mourning.

The 40-year-old was spotted in Windsor, England, behind the wheel of an SUV wearing black shades and a black turtleneck. She couldn’t be there to bid Elizabeth goodbye after Her Majesty fell gravely ill Thursday and hours before she died. Kate’s husband, Prince William, and now the Prince of Wales, arrived at Balmoral in Scotland but not until after Elizabeth died.

Middleton stayed home to be with her and William’s three children – Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 – as Thursday marked their first day of school at Lambrook School.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton – Photo: James Whatling / MEGA

In his first address to the nation as the monarch, King Charles III praised his heir and Kate, while also evoking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades,” Charles said. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given. I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”