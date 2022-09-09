Netflix has dropped a trailer for its upcoming limited series “The Watcher”, featuring Jennifer Coolidge as a realtor anxious to unload a house.

As she takes viewers on a tour through the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home (“They threw in an extra bathroom just for fun,” she quips), she winds up in the luxurious grand bedroom.

Observing that one can view all the goings-on in the neighbourhood from that vantage, she adds, “But you wanna keep the curtains closed… You know, there’s a lot of weird neighbours and stuff out there, so… you don’t want them watching you. That’s for sure.”

The series, co-created by Ryan Murphy (whose credits range from “Glee” to “American Horror Story”) and Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, is based on a true story of a family whose dream home turned into a nightmare when they began being terrorized by chilling notes from someone identifying themselves only as “The Watcher.”

“Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize the neighbourhood is less than welcoming,” reads the series synopsis.

“There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannocks’ house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There’s Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t really belong, and nosy neighbours Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who don’t seem to understand property lines,” the synopsis continues. “Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighbourhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.”

“The Watcher” will debut sometime this fall.