Daytime soap opera fans will have to wait a little longer to see the conclusion of one of the most beloved shows.

During the airing of the final episode of the show, which has been on air for 57 years, the final scene was cut short on NBC to air King Charles III’s first official address.

The episode was meant to conclude the long-running show’s broadcast on a network television channel, as it will be moving to NBC’s streaming service Peacock on Monday.

Gabi, played by Camila Banus, was in the mausoleum telling her dead lover she had moved on.

“But, you know, even though …” she said before the broadcast was cut short.

Outraged fans took to Twitter to express their frustration.

“I UNDERSTAND THAT THE QUEEN DIED AND IT’S A BIG DEAL…IN EUROPE. BUT WE ARE NOT A MONARCHY. WE ACTUALLY REVOLTED AGAINST IT. SO WE DONT NEED 24/7 COVERAGE WHEN ‘DAYS OF OUR LIVES’ IS AIRING THEIR LAST EPISODE EVER ON NBC. #Days” wrote one fan.

“So disrespectful of NBC to interrupt ‘Days of our Lives’ on its last day on regular tv for non breaking news! Completely disrespectful! Cable news exists for a reason! #DAYS #DOIL” wrote another.

While the interruption was disruptive for viewers, a rep for the show confirmed to Deadline that the episode would air normally in all other markets while the interrupted episode would be available on Peacock on Saturday.

The show was renewed for its 57th and 58th season in 2021.

“Days of Our Lives” first aired on NBC in 1965, It celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2020.