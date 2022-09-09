Over the past few decades, Hillary Clinton has become identified — and occasionally mocked — for her signature pantsuits.

In “Gutsy”, the new Apple TV+ documentary series in which she co-stars with daughter Chlesea Clinton, the former Secretary of State reveals that she hasn’t worn a skirt “since 1999,” and explained why.

According to Clinton, while she was First Lady, she and then-president Bill Clinton visited Brazil in 1995, where she chose to wear a “first lady skirt suit” for the official visit.

“We had a nice conversation, the press came in, they had what’s called a press spray, so they had all these photographers,” Clinton recalled, as reported by Insider.

“So, we finished the meeting, we finished the visit, I go back to the White House, and somebody has taken a picture up my skirt, and has billboards in Rio selling a certain brand of underwear.”

According to Page Six, Clinton also detailed the experience in an interview with CBS News set to air on Sunday, Sept. 11.

“I was sitting on a couch and the press was let in. There were a bunch of them shooting up,” Clinton said.

“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down with, I thought, my legs together. But the way it’s shot, it’s sort of suggestive,” she continued.

“I also begin to have the experience of having photographers all the time – I’d be on a stage, I’d be climbing stairs, and they’d be below me,” Clinton added.

“I couldn’t deal with it, so I started wearing pants.”