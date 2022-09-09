As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sunny Hostin shared a very different take than the numerous tributes celebrating the life of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

“I think though we can mourn the Queen and not the empire,” said Hostin on Friday’s edition of “The View”.

“Because if you really think about what the monarchy was built on, it was built on the backs of Black and brown people,” she continued.

Hostin pointed to the Queen’s iconic jewel-encrusted crown as an example of the brutality that characterized British colonialism.

“[The Queen] wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa,” Hostin explained. “And now what you’re seeing, at least in the Black communities that I’m a part of, they want reparations.”

She also referenced a controversial tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uji Anya, whose parents came from countries that were under colonial rule.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” she wrote in the tweet, which was removed from Twitter for violating the site’s content regulations.

It appears that Twitter has deleted this tweet by Uju Anya for violating the Twitter rules. pic.twitter.com/bjtW6RtodK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 8, 2022

While Hostin didn’t agree with wishing Her Majesty a painful death, she said she could appreciate the sentiment behind the tweet.

“There isn’t a lie in the rest of that tweet,” she said. “It was a thieving, raping, genocidal empire.”

She called on Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III, to take action. “It’s time for him to modernize this monarchy and it’s time for him to provide reparations to all of those colonies,” she said, adding that he “could address the accusations of racism by his son and Meghan Markle, as well.”