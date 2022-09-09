Patrick Dempsey debuted a new ‘do while working the red carpet at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday.

As seen in video of the former “Grey’s Anatomy” star being interviewed for Variety, he was sporting platinum-blonde locks, having dyed his hair to portray Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi in the upcoming film “Ferrari”.

#GreysAnatomy star Patrick Dempsey on people's reactions to his blonde hair: "Either they love it or they hate it." https://t.co/IWlhMV4cD4 #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/xtbFk2lDe7 — Variety (@Variety) September 9, 2022

As Dempsey explained, he’ll be maintaining the blonde look for “a few more months” while filming takes place for the Michael Mann-directed movie, in which Adam Driver plays legendary racer and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari.

READ MORE: ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Euphoria’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Collide As Simone Ashley Hangs Out With Jacob Elordi And Patrick Dempsey At Monaco Grand Prix

“I love it, it’s great. It’s fun to do something different. Unfortunately, or fortunately, I’m known for my hair. So, this has really jacked up a lot of people, they don’t know how to embrace it. Either they love it or they hate it,” he said of his new look.

“I like it. Dye your hair, have fun. Blonds have more fun, I have to tell you, it’s true,” Dempsey said, adding: “I’m in Italy, driving race cars. So, I can’t complain.”