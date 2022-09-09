Fans of Jennifer Hudson will be experiencing a whole new side of the EGOT winner come Monday when she makes her debut as host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”.

In advance of the premiere, a new video provides a look at her daytime talk debut, with JHud becoming emotional when the audience serenades her with “Happy Birthday” as she celebrates her 41st.

In the sneak peek, Hudson opens her first episode with a heartfelt message of gratitude and excitement, welcoming her fans to join her on this new journey.

“I’m not gonna cry on y’all,” she promises.

“It’s an emotional time and day for me because this is my first show,” she explains.

“And just know that when you see me, you’re gonna see my heart,” she adds, as tears become streaming down her cheeks. “And that’s why I’m emotional right now, I didn’t know I was gonna cry.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” debuts Monday, Sept. 12.