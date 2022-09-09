Despite the bizarre speculation on Twitter, Trisha Paytas’ unborn baby is not the reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II.

As TMZ reports, the YouTube star — who is nine months pregnant and expecting her baby to arrive at any moment — shared a video on Wednesday night announcing that she was 1 cm dilated, and figuring she was about to go into labour.

READ MORE: Internet Personality Trisha Paytas Quits YouTube To Focus On Adult Film Career

In a weird confluence of events, the imminent arrival of Paytas’ baby happened to coincide with reports that the Queen’s health had taken a turn for the worse.

This led to some weird Twitter “theories” to promulgate, with joking speculation that she would be giving birth to the reincarnation of the Queen.

queen elizabeth in trisha paytas womb pic.twitter.com/Z1TiwlTKGq — leah #DEADISLAND2 (@GIRLB0SSERY) September 8, 2022

the queen’s soul waiting to reincarnate as trisha paytas’ baby pic.twitter.com/v8b4qHXjue — charles entertainment cheese (@wolf_cola_corp) September 8, 2022

As more Twitter users began to pile on, Paytas found herself trending on Twitter, and posted a video to address what was taking place, assuring fans that her unborn child was not the reincarnated Queen.