Linda Evangelista appears following the FENDI Spring Summer 2023 collection presentation during Fashion Week, Friday Sept. 9, 2022 in New York.

Linda Evangelista took to the runway of the Fendi show at Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom to kick off New York Fashion Week, marking the first time the Canadian-born supermodel has appeared on a runway in 15 years.

As Footwear News reported, the show celebrated the debut of Fendi’s new Marc Jacob collection, while also marking the 25th anniversary of the brand’s iconic Baguette bag.

Evangelista made an appearance toward the end of the show, walking the runway while wearing a Tiffany blue taffeta gown.

AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage

Evangelista has spent the past few years in near-seclusion after a botched cosmetic procedure to reduce fat left her in a condition she described as “permanently deformed” and “brutally disfigured.”

Evangelista subsequently launched a $50-million lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., the company behind the CoolSculpting technique, which freezes fatty tissue as an alternative to liposuction.

She settled the suit in July for an undisclosed sum.