Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.
Elizabeth, the nation’s longest-reigning sovereign, died Thursday at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.
Details on the 96-year old Queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as a “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.”
Palace officials said there would be opportunities to see the late sovereign’s oak coffin as it journeys from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and again in London, where her body will lie in state for four days starting Wednesday.
𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓: The Queen’s State Funeral will take place at @wabbey at 11am on Monday, Sept 19. Tomorrow, Sunday, the oak coffin carrying the late monarch will travel from Balmoral Castle to Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where her body will rest so staff can pay respects. pic.twitter.com/TXDT8sWlTD
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 10, 2022