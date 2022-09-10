Prince William and Prince Harry are setting aside their rumoured rift for a rare show of royal sibling solidarity following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Saturday, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex were joined by their respective spouses, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for a 40-minute walkabout to take in the tributes left in honour of their late grandmother.

As the Daily Mail reported, the princes and their wives, all attired in black, inspected the numerous floral tributes left outside the gates of Windsor Castle.

Prince William and Catherine, along with Prince Harry and Meghan, view tributes in their first public appearance together since the passing of the Queen https://t.co/GekH9l8Gwu pic.twitter.com/lx1RXgfX1f — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 10, 2022

“The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by applause as they walked along the gates of Windsor Castle together as they honoured the legacy of Her Majesty,” reported the Mail.

A Kensington Palace source told the Mail that William extended an invitation for Harry and Meghan to accompany him and Kate on the walkabout, with the Sussexes accepting; it’s believed that this is the first time the two couples have appeared in public since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.

“It’s lovely to see them both together,” a well-wisher told the Mail. “Maybe they can get back to a proper relationship. Lovely ripple went through the crowd as they approached. Hopefully the healing between Harry and his brother can start now. I’m just so excited to have seen them both together. It’s lovely.”

Another onlooker added, “We couldn’t believe it when the gates opened, and we saw William and Harry walk down with Meghan and Kate. I’ll be honest there was a little bit of a groan when Harry and Meghan came down our side, but I passed him a bunch of flowers and he was happy to take them. I’m pleased that they came out together and as a family I’m delighted that they all took the time to come and say hello to the crowds. Sad things like funerals bring families together so I hope that when they get back to California they think long and hard about everything that’s happened.”