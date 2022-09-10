Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto.

Taylor Swift hit the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, greeted by throngs of fans crowding the streets in hopes of getting a glimpse of the singer-songwriter as she appeared at the festival to discuss her directorial debut with “All Too Well: The Short Film”.

During a Q&A moderated by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, Swift discussed the significance of the red scarf that appears in “All Too Well”.

“Basically, the scarf is a metaphor,” Swift explained, as reported by Variety.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Is Heading To TIFF 2022 For Special ‘In Conversation With…’ Appearance

“And we turned it red because because red is a very important colour in this album, which is called Red,” she added. “And I think when I say it’s a metaphor, I’m just gonna stop.”

Swift also discussed her future directing aspirations, insisting it won’t be a case of if but when.

“I’d love to keep taking baby steps forward,” she said. “And I think that I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film. And I feel like I would just absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise because I just absolutely, absolutely adore telling stories this way.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ Qualifies For 2023 Oscar Race

According to Swift, it’s just a question of waiting for the right project.

“If it was the right thing, it would be such a privilege and an honour,” she said.

“I think I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion,” Swift continued. “I never say never, but I can’t imagine myself filming an action sequence. If it happens one day, honestly, that’ll be funny character growth, but at this point, I could see it going in a more comedic, irreverent place. I don’t always see myself telling stories about extreme, guttural heartbreak at your most formative age that debilitates you emotionally for years and then you have to develop the scar tissue in order to move on with your life, and limp your way to your typewriter and write a novel about it. I think I’ve done that.”