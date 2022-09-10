Kelly Ripa is opening up about her life in her upcoming memoir Live Wire, and she’s holding nothing back.

That’s apparent in an excerpt from the book appearing in Haute Living, in which she details passing out in the midst of sex with husband Mark Consuelos.

When she regained consciousness, she was in the emergency room of a hospital, due to large cysts on her ovaries.

“My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away. Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted. There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I’m flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst,” she writes.

She also shares details of how her husband had dressed her before bringing to the ER, in a French-cut leotard and high-heeled red Manolo Blahniks.

“Also, here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need,” Ripa writes. “It’s still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn’t realize I had come to.”

Kelly Ripa’s Live Wire hits bookstores on Sept. 27.