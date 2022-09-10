King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.

King Charles experienced his first viral moment during Saturday’s proclamation ceremony, when he encountered some difficulties with a pen and an inkpot while signing the official Accession Proclamation documents.

As People reported, during the first-ever televised ceremony, Charles’ role is to affix his signature — Charles R, the traditional royal signature dating back to the 12th century — to the documents.

However, the large documents and the rather small desk led to some frustration when he called was forced to shift the positioning of the papers and the inkpot so he’d be able to sign.

The brief moment as he moved the inkpot out of the way grimaced while gesturing for the pens to be moved quickly went viral on social media.

As People points out, the inkpot and pen were gifted to him by his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William — which didn’t prevent jokes that he was stealing the pen when he tucked it into his pocket after signing.

Charles pocketing the pen, William having to ask for one, the other pens being in the way…the most relatable thing I’ve seen today #Accession #CharlesIII — Simon Navin MRICS MCInstCES (@Sharkholio) September 10, 2022

Couldn’t they have got a bigger table?! King Charles, Prince William and the Queen Consort all having to work round the pen tray and ink wells squeezed onto the table about the size for balancing a TV dinner on. — Sian Aitken (@SianAitken) September 10, 2022

Charles' brief fury at the pen tray is definitely the highlight of this for me. #Proclamation — Haaris Aytishaam Mahmood 'Squishi' Qureshi BSc MA (@imaginewizard) September 10, 2022

Where’s the pen guy?! King Charles seems angry and frustrated at his desk setup, summons an aide to fix it, twice. The Queen never lost her cool in public like this. pic.twitter.com/vU8Q2I3gFU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 10, 2022