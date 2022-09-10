After first making a surprise appearance during the Star Wars Celebration back in May, Harrison Ford once again surprised fans by showing up at the D23 Expo to talk about the anticipated new “Indiana Jones” sequel.

While speaking about the new film, the 80-year-old actor who has played the iconic role since he starred in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark”. “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic,” he shared as he teared up on stage.

“These films are about mystery and adventure but they’re also about heart and I’m really happy that we have a human story to tell as well as a movie that will kick your ass,” Ford continued, adding that the fifth installment “is it” for him. “I will not fall down for you again.”

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge get a standing ovation after the crowd watched the Indiana Jones 5 trailer for the first time! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/vRA96tK3Kq — IGN (@IGN) September 10, 2022

While there was no official reveal of the film’s title, franchise newcomer Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined Ford on stage, revealing she had the time of her life working on the sequel. “Keeping up with this guy is exhausting,” she said, referring to her legendary co-star.

Harrison Ford & Phoebe Waller-Bridge received a standing ovation as they join director James Mangold on stage at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/uUZZPOx7yf — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) September 10, 2022

The appearance comes after Ford shared the first official image of him back in costume during the Star Wars Celebration. There, he also celebrated John Williams’ birthday as the composer took the stage and led a live performance of the film’s iconic score.

