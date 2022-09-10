Drake was feeling humorous on Friday night.

While hosting the the Nike Maxim Awards in Beaverton, Oregon, the rapper performed stand-up, poking fun at the brand, including how old it is.

“Nike is 50. Nike’s so old, it’s wearing New Balance!” Drake joked.

He continued: “Nike turning 50 means LeBron’s [James] going to get you to try to play for the Lakers this year. This is the year where you’re going to walk into a restaurant and see Nike having red wine with Jared Dudley and Carmelo Anthony.”

Drake on Nike turning 50 this year: “Nike is so old it’s wearing New Balance.” Video from harvestlouis on Instagram, taken at the Maxim Awards at Nike HQ in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/qxicIsF4p6 — brendandunne (@brendandunne) September 9, 2022

Elsewhere, the Canadian star threw jabs at Kanye West, Tyga, Adidas and Reebok. However, it wasn’t just about the jokes. The Canadian star was there to honour Nike as he sincerely applauded the multinational corporation’s success and achievements over the years.

He also praised Nike’s supporting stars like LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Virgil Abloh and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Drake was joined by a number of other celebs who attended the event, including Travis Scott, DJ Jazzy Jeff and NBA stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.