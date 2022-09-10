Click to share this via email

Kate Middleton’s youngest son Prince Louis, 4, offered a sweet and touching thought about his late great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The young royal was accompanied by his mother on Saturday as they greeted supporters of the late Queen at Windsor Castle. Middleton repeated Louis’ words, which he had shared with his mother, to a group of children.

According to a well-wisher named Banita Ranow, the new Princess of Wales (formerly Duchess of Cambridge) told the crowd: “Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now.”

Middleton was reportedly “welling up” as she spoke, according to Ranow via the Sunday Times.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, a year after her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, passed away on April 9, 2021.

Prince William also visited Windsor Castle, along with the Waleses’ two older children, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9, who, as a toddler, used to call the late monarch “Gan-Gan”, as stated in a 2016 ITV documentary interview with Middleton.

Earlier on Saturday, The Prince and Princess of Wales reunited with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle amid reports of tension between brothers William and Harry and their families.