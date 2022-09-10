Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin a.k.a. Santa Clause in the first trailer for “The Santa Clauses”, Disney+’s upcoming Christmas comedy miniseries based on “The Santa Clause” film series.

The festive clip sees Allen, who also serves as the series’ executive producer, meeting with Peyton Manning to discuss taking over the significant role of Saint Nick. As Scott prepares to turn 65, he realizes he can’t be Santa forever and announces his retirement, leaving him with the task of finding a worthy replacement.

It was announced on Saturday, at D23 in Anaheim, that the two-episode series premiere will be available to stream beginning Nov. 16.

“You people made me,” Allen shared, when asked why he chose to reprise his popular character. “We thought about this for a long time. The only way I would do this is if [they] answer some of the background. They answer the questions. I said yes.”

The series will answer questions such as “why Mrs. Claus doesn’t have a first name, the history of Santa, and whether there has been any human children at the North Pole,” Deadline reports.

“You guys are gonna dig it,” the actor stated.

“The Santa Clauses” will also see Elizabeth Mitchell reprise her role as Carol/Mrs. Claus and David Krumholtz as the beloved elf Bernard, Allen confirmed.

The series also stars Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, Laura San Giacomo as a Christmas witch and Kal Penn as Simon Choski.

The film series’ last instalment, “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” premiered in 2006.