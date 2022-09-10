County singer John Michael Montgomery is recovering from a “serious” bus accident. On Friday, the 57-year-old and two others were injured when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line.

“Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” the singer shared with fans in a statement posted to Facebook. “Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon.”

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WATE 6, Montgomery was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on I-75 just south of Jellico when it veered off the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned.

Marc Wood of Frankfort, KY and passenger William Salyer of Staffordsville, KY were also injured in the crash, according to the report.

“I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation,” Montgomery said, concluding his statement. “Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”

Montgomery and his son, rising country artist Walker Montgomery, recently joined forces on stage for a duet at the Kentucky State Fair. The father of two has an upcoming tour date on Sept. 24 at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana, but it is unclear if the show will continue as planned.

