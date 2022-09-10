Tommy Lee offered an explanation behind his decision to join OnlyFans.

During the Mötley Crüe drummer’s Friday night concert in Las Vegas- the band’s final tour stop- Lee told the crowd that he was bummed out after Instagram took down his explicit photo last month.

However, the heavy metal rocker found a solution- to join OnlyFans.

Lee praised the internet content subscription service for allowing people to post freely, without any fear.

“I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as f**k and you can show anybody whatever the f**k you want and they don’t f**kin take it down,” he shared. Lee then proceeded to pull down his pants, showing the audience his back side with the words “Only” and “Fans” written across his butt.

Later, the musician took to Instagram to confirm that he indeed created an account, posting a snapshot of his bare butt from the concert.

“You heard it here tonight,” Lee’s caption began, followed by his OnlyFans website address. “Join me over there for fun that Instagram won’t let us have here!”

Lee follows a number of other celebs who joined OnlyFans, including Bella Thorne, Tyga, Chris Brown, Denise Richards, Aaron Carter, Bhad Bhabie and more.