Zac Efron is getting candid about his struggle with anxiety.

During his recent interview with Men’s Health, the star of the upcoming Apple TV+ movie “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” revealed that he has agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder that makes him fearful of crowded spaces or exiting home.

“I just don’t go out,” Efron admitted in the interview.

READ MORE: Zac Efron Talks Paparazzi Advice From Leonardo DiCaprio While Eating Hot Wings

“People in large groups, it triggers my agoraphobia,” he said, without adding any details.

Efron isn’t the only celebrity to suffer from this particular anxiety disorder. Earlier this year, Kim Basinger appeared on “Red Table Talk” and shared details of her own battle with agoraphobia.

“I wouldn’t leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner. Something just completely shuts down within you and you have to relearn everything,” she confessed.

READ MORE: Zac Efron Talks Playing A Dad For The First Time And Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane With Ellen