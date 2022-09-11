Meghan Markle received a sweet show of support from a British teenager while greeting well-wishers outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry joined Prince William and Princess Kate for a walkabout outside the castle gates to view the various floral tributes left in honour of the Queen, who died Thursday at age 96.

While Duchess Meghan greeted members of the crowd that had assembled, shaking hands and posing for photos, one teenage girl asked for a hug, with Meghan happily obliging by giving the girl a warm embrace.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receives a hug from a member of the public on a walkabout at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP)

The teen spoke to CNN about how she wound up hugging the Duchess of Sussex.

“We were just waiting for her to come, and she just came near me and asked my name, and how my day was, how long I as waiting,” the 14-year-old girl told CNN. “I asked if she could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was just quite an amazing moment. I’m still shaking now.”

Asked by CNN’s Scott McLean why she asked the royal for a hug, the teen said it was “because I look up to her in some ways, and it just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

“Why do you feel a bit of sympathy for her? Just because of the Queen’s passing or because of her relationship with the royal family?” asked McLean.

“I guess both. It was quite nice to see William and Kate and Meghan and Harry together,” she said. “I just wanted to show her that she’s welcome here and wanted to hug her after everything that’s happened.”