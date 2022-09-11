Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Fabelmans” made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, and a new trailer offers a glimpse of the latest film from acclaimed director Steven Spielberg.

Featuring a screenplay co-written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (“Angels in America”), “The Gabelmans” has been described as Spielberg’s most personal film yet, a coming-of-age story inspired by his own childhood as a movie-obsessed teenager growing up in Arizona.

Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) stars as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman, with Michelle Williams as his artistic mother, Mitzi, and Paul Dano as his successful, scientific father, Burt. Seth Rogen plays Bennie Loewy, Burt’s best friend and Sammy’s honourary “uncle,” while Judd Hirsch is Mitzi’s Uncle Boris.

READ MORE: David Lynch Joins The Cast Of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’

In addition, the ensemble cast includes: Jeannie Berlin as Sammy’s paternal grandmother, Hadassah Fabelman; Julia Butters as Sammy’s sister Reggie; Robin Bartlett as Sammy’s maternal grandmother Tina Schildkraut; and Keeley Karsten as Sammy’s sister Natalie.

Following its premiere at TIFF, “The Fabelmans” is set to hit theatres Nov. 11.