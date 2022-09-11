Click to share this via email

Harrison Ford experienced a blast from his “Indiana Jones” past during this weekend’s Disney D23 Expo.

Ford, 80, made a surprise appearance at the event to discuss the long-awaited “Raiders of the Last Ark” sequel, and wound up reuniting with Key Huy Quan, who was just 12 when he played Indy’s sidekick Short Round in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”.

Quan, now 51, took to Instagram to share a photo of the former co-stars embracing.

“‘I love you, Indy,'” Quan captioned the photo, referencing his character’s classic line of dialogue.

“Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years,” he added.

Social media users couldn’t help but share their happiness at this nostalgia-tinged reunion.

Indy and Short Round..reunited! pic.twitter.com/LYL3H7jw9p — Jamal Igle at Rose City Comic-Con TABLE A8 (@JAMALIGLE) September 10, 2022

well this made my night. pic.twitter.com/4GmJ57tqEx — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) September 11, 2022

My goodness. Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reunited in 2022 brings all the feels. pic.twitter.com/9pIxCuFgxr — Bill Hunt (@BillHuntBits) September 11, 2022

this is the first time harrison ford has looked visibly happy in like 25 years https://t.co/ob2Ds9faFw — Valerie Faye Keaton (@StealingValerie) September 10, 2022

Kwan went on to appear in “The Goonies” before appearing in the TV series “Nothing Is Easy” and “Head of the Class” during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

More recently, Kwan was featured a key role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, and will next be seen in the second season of Disney+ Marvel series “Loki”.