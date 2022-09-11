Prince Harry is missing the presence of Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, where he and wife Meghan Markle joined the Prince and Princess of Wales to greet well-wishers outside the castle gates.

WATCH: William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry and Meghan greet the crowd at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/p5a9LBYzZg — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 10, 2022

While meeting with the throngs gathered outside the castle, Harry expressed how much he’s missing his grandmother after her death at age 96 on Thursday.

“[It’s] a lonely place up there now without her,” Harry said while gesturing toward Windsor Castle, as reported by The Sun.

“Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout,” he added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined William and Kate for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, where they greeted members of the public and inspected the various floral tributes left in honour of the Queen.

According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, Prince William extended an olive branch by inviting Harry and Meghan to join him and Princess Kate to present a show or royal unity in the wake of the Queen’s death.