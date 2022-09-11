Drew Barrymore and Justin Long are looking back on their “hedonistic” relationship in the season 3 premiere of “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

In a preview clip for the talk show, which hits Global on Monday, Sept. 12, the pair reflect on dating on and off between 2007 to 2010.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Shocking Celebrity Crush

“I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” says Barrymore. “When we used to talk and Facetime I was always like, ‘You Know I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated.”

“You were the best,” gushes Long.

READ MORE: Rob Lowe Has ‘Suspicions’ That His Dad And Drew Barrymore’s Mom Hooked Up Years Ago

“We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic,” Barrymore admits. “A little more immature. We would get together, we would breakup. It was chaos, it was hella-fun.”

“Fun chaos, well yeah, most hedonism is fun,” adds Long.

Speaking with ET Canada at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party during New York Fashion Week, Barrymore said, “This season we’re kicking off with an extraordinary bang… My ex-boyfriend Justin Long comes on for the premiere episode.”

The actress continued, “We talk about the good times, we honour his partner and it’s just personal. Maybe we can make this personal.”