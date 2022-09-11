Click to share this via email

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are officially husband and wife after saying “I do” in North Dakota on Saturday.

The actor, 49, and the model, 28, were seen riding a red vintage convertible following their intimate ceremony.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. Photo: Backgrid

The couple was first spotted together back in May 2019 while out on a date in Malibu. Five months later, they seemingly confirmed their relationship when they were spotted locking lips and embracing one another at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Duhamel popped the question in January this year at a romantic beach location.

The “Life as We Know It” star shared the news on his Instagram alongside a happy photo of him and Mari.

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES,” he captioned his post.

Duhamel shares 9-year-old son Axl with ex-wife Fergie.